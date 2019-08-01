Eagle Scout candidate and Patrick Henry Library partner to make walk in the park more fun

Born out of Vermont in 2007, the StoryWalk Project separates a book by page and staggers them along a park trail.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Patrick Henry Library and a Vienna Eagle Scout candidate have partnered to encourage exercise and early literacy skills at Glyndon Park.

Born out of Vermont in 2007, the StoryWalk Project separates a book by page and staggers them along a park trail. This month, readers are enjoying Tap the Magic Tree by Christie Matheson.

Local Eagle Scout candidate David Nichols used a 3-D computer modeling program to build the frames and platforms. Members of the community helped him build and install the 20 frames. “An overwhelming amount of people showed up,” said Nichols. “I couldn’t assign everyone to something, or I had to make groups that are a little too large, which made me kind of realize the impact I’ve made on my community and my troop.”

The park plans on changing the books on a quarterly basis. The next one, Bark, George by Jules Feiffer, comes this September.