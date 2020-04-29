Dynamic Duo creates “Ear Savers”

"I couldn't have done this without my wife and David."

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– A local firefighter and Smithsburg resident is using their 3D printing hobby to create ear-savers for front line workers.

Department of Defense Career firefighter Roger Testerman, and Smithsburg resident David Dan have created plastic ear savers to help ease the pain of mask bands on essential worker’s ears. Being on the front lines himself, Testerman and others felt the pain personally so they created over 1,200 ear savers to distribute. The bands may seem small but are making a huge impact on workers.

“The common denominator between everyone was that the masks were bothering their ears,” said Testerman. “It seemed like within a couple of hours, people started requesting them.”

From Testerman and Dan’s homes alone, they’ve saved thousands of front line worker’s ears and are hoping to make life a little easier during the pandemic.