Drunk driver who killed 3 is back in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– A Montgomery County man who killed three of his friends in 2011 while driving drunk was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday after violating his probation.

Kevin Coffay, 28

28-year-old Kevin Coffay was in prison for killing three people and was released in 2016. According to court documents, in November, Coffay violated his probation by not using an ignition interlock device that measures the driver’s blood-alcohol level before starting the car.

Officials say the ignition interlock device in Coffay’s car has caught him with alcohol in his system more than 100 times. This is Coffay’s third time in court for driving under the influence.