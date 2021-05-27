Drunk driver convicted of killing police officer to be released early

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – A drunk driver convicted of killing a Montgomery County police officer in December 2015 is being released five years early, according to the officer’s father.

Officer Noah Leotta was conducting a traffic stop when he was hit and killed by 47-year old Luis Reluzco. Reluzco was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Noah’s father Richard Leotta said his family received notification that Reluzco was being released early for good behavior. Leotta is now pushing for systemic change to make sure this never happens to another family.

“The grief doesn’t go away,” Leotta said. “It’s how you honor somebody’s memory and their legacy. And what better way to do it than to save lives.”

Leotta has spent the past five years advocating for increased legislation to curb drunk driving.

Maryland’s Drunk Driving Reduction Act, also known as Noah’s Law, was passed in 2016, requiring ignition interlock devices for convicted DUI offenders.

Leotta says there’s still more to be done – advocating for drunk driving prevention on a national level. Leotta said two acts are currently before Congress that if passed, would require drunk driving prevention technology on all newly manufactured cars.

“It would basically eliminate drunk driving,” he said. “About 10,000 people each year are killed on our roadways from drunk drivers, and this technology being standard in all vehicles would probably save about 10,000 lives a year.”

Leotta says technology will ultimately be the guiding force in curbing drunk driving, with hundreds of techniques in development.