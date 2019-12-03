Driver safety awareness week: how to keep your loved ones safe

MONTGOMERY, Md (WDVM)– As the seasons change and we head into the cold winter season, the Maryland Department of Transportation wants to remind older drivers to take driving health check-ups to stay safe on the road.

This week is Older driver safety awareness week, and according to MDT 50% of drivers between 2019 and 2030 will be over the age of 65. Drivers should be aware of the potential risks that come with aging and driving and know how to manage them.

“If you are confused about what you’re doing you need to give up your license and let someone else drive you around call uber call lyft ” said seasoned driver Robert Hebron.

The most common risks come at night when possible ice on the roads is hard to see and other car’s lights may blur a driver’s vision.