Driver hits police car, takes off

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Rockville’s Police Department says one of its cars was involved in a hit-and-run accident on I-270 Friday.

The department says the white Volkswagen in the video hit one of the city’s unmarked police cruisers, which made the cruiser hit the car in front of it. The white Volkswagen sped off down the right lane of the highway, as shown in the video.

Rockville Police believes the white Volkswagen could have significant damage to it’s front bumper. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.