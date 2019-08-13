Driver found dead following vehicle accident

News

State troopers responded to crash along I-70

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred on August 12 near Mount Airy, Maryland.

Around 8:45 a.m., state troopers responded to a reported crash along the west bound lanes of Interstate-70 near the border of Howard and Carroll Counties, where Delonte Bowman, 37, was found dead.

According to a preliminary report, a pickup truck rear ended an SUV and then ran off the road, only to come to a stop at Old Frederick Road.

Bowman was the driver of the pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories