Driver found dead following vehicle accident

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred on August 12 near Mount Airy, Maryland.

Around 8:45 a.m., state troopers responded to a reported crash along the west bound lanes of Interstate-70 near the border of Howard and Carroll Counties, where Delonte Bowman, 37, was found dead.

According to a preliminary report, a pickup truck rear ended an SUV and then ran off the road, only to come to a stop at Old Frederick Road.

Bowman was the driver of the pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.