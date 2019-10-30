Dr. Jill Biden endorses Dan Helmer, Democrat running for Virginia’s House of Delegates

"We believe that our best days are ahead of us, not behind us. That's Dan Helmer. And that's my husband, Joe Biden, too," said Biden.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — With just days left ahead of the 2019 elections, Dr. Jill Biden, wife to former Vice President and presidential hopeful, Joe Biden, took a detour on her way home from her job at George Mason University and stopped at Democrat Dan Helmer’s campaign headquarters.

Helmer is running for Virginia’s 40th district in the House of Delegates. Two years ago, Democrats lost the seat to Republican Tim Hugo by just 99 votes. The Army veteran supports gun control, wants to remove taxes on feminine hygiene products, and wants to protect Medicaid.

“I’ve spent my life serving our country, solving difficult problems, and fighting for our values,” said Helmer. “I believe we deserve representation in Richmond that’s going to take on the entrenched interests that prevent progress, and we don’t have that today.”

Helmer ran for Congress in 2018 and lost to Democrat and then-Delegate Jennifer Wexton in the primary. Wexton is now a Virginia state senator, and Helmer is running for her former seat in the House of Delegates.