Downtown Frederick hosts their annual Fire in Ice event

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Downtown Frederick was packed with thousands of people coming together to enjoy one of the area’s largest events, Fire in Ice.

“There’s a live ice carving demo going on today, behind me is ice bar that’s going on its just a really fun day downtown into the evening people can come down and see the ice sculptures. Its a great event,” said Cecylia Morrison, Downtown Frederick event manager.

This will be Downtown Frederick’s 16th year hosting the fire in ice event. Leeann Crews is the marketing manager for downtown Frederick and she says the event grows every year.

“My favorite part is just seeing how many come outside of Frederick county to come to experience our downtown and see all of the awesome shops we have here, ” said Crews.

This year the event has over 120 ice sculptures, which officials say is the most they’ve ever had.

“We just hope it provides a great community experience people can come down and see Frederick for the first time in this exciting light,” said Morrison.

Downtown Frederick says to be on the lookout for future events, next month they will have live street musicians.