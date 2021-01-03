Downtown DC streets to close ahead of January rallies

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Large demonstrations in the nation’s capital are scheduled for this upcoming week and the city has already announced restrictions for drivers in the area.

January 5 through the 7, drivers can expect to see blocked off roads and parking restrictions in and around the White House and Capitol Building.

D.C. police released a map of downtown no-parking restrictions ahead of expected protests in D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Most of these planned demonstrations are expected to take place on January 6 when Congress is scheduled to certify the election results, confirming Joe Biden as the president of the United States.

D.C. police released a map of downtown street closures ahead of expected protests in D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump. (Courtesy D.C. police)

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that a “big rally” would take place, but a specific location has not been disclosed.

Hotels in the area have already announced plans to close their doors in anticipation of the event.

The last pro-trump rally in DC was December 12 which resulted in four people stabbed, 33 arrests, two police officers injured, and far-right groups burning signs belonging to churches.

