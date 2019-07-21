DotFoods celebrates its 25th anniversary

10 of their employees have been awarded their service and senior executive members spoke at the event.

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Dot Foods, one of the largest employers in Washington County, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their business.

To celebrate, Dot Foods’ distribution center in Williamsport hosted a party for its employees and family members. The party included music, food, drinks, and games; including a corn hole competition. 10 of their employees have been awarded their service and senior executive members spoke at the event.

The Williamsport Distribution Center has experienced considerable growth in the past 25 years. Since it opened in 1994, the house’s number of employers surged from 57 to nearly 500. An estimated three billion cases have been moved through the warehouse since 1994. 38 million cases were transported throughout the United States in 2018.