Dominion Energy building fleet of rechargeable buses for NOVA school districts

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Dominion has been expanding its renewable energy in solar and wind, but is now almost finished building a fleet of 50 electric buses with batteries large enough to work as mobile power stations in case of an emergency or power outage.

Battery beneath bus.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a top priority for Dominion, their first fleet of electric buses is expected to reduce over 3 million pounds of emissions in the first year they’re on the roads.

“One diesel bus not only takes out 54,000 pounds of greenhouse gases per year, it also is like taking five cars off the road,” said Peggy Fox, Media & Community Relations Manager, Dominion Energy.

Diesel emissions not only are harmful to the earth, but also to the children breathing in the air inside the bus. “Those fumes also get inside the bus, so when you replace a diesel bus with an electric bus, the air is going to be cleaner for the children, six times cleaner,” stated Fox.

Not only are they better for the earth, they’re also better on the wallet.

“They are going to provide a cleaner, friendlier, quieter ride for school children, but they’re also going to reduce the maintenance costs, about $800 per month, per bus, That is really significant for these school systems,” expressed Fox.

Electric buses are more expensive than diesel buses, but Dominion is fronting the cost for the first roll-out, making them the same price as diesel to get them on the road.

Northern Virginia schools receiving buses include:

Fairfax County Public Schools set to receive eight buses

Alexandria City Public Schools set to receive seven

Prince William County Public Schools set to receive two

Loudoun County Public Schools set to receive three

Dominion hopes to get 200 buses per year on the roads in Virginia, but they need state legislature to expand their project. Electric buses are set to hit the roads by the end of this year.