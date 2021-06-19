Dog-friendly bar hosts offer deals to support black non-profits on Juneteenth

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — They may be new to the neighborhood, but dog-friendly bar Barkhaus is aiming to help local black owned businesses this Juneteenth.

The Alexandria bar is commemorating the holiday in a big way, by offering deals and custom merchandise to celebrate the national holiday.

A large percentage of their proceeds are going towards black non-profits and businesses, such as NBCDI (National Black Child Development Institute), NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), and BLM (Black Lives Matter movement).

100% of custom koozie and bracelet sales go towards the organizations and 20 percent of overall sales will also be donated.

“We have koozies, we have bracelets, one dollar off wine, seltzers, beers…We’re just trying to show our support,” said staff member Cherie Faulkner.

Barkhaus says they will continue the sales of the Juneteenth merchandise after the holiday is over.