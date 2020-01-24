DNA evidence links suspect to an armed robbery in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County police have identified a suspect linked to an armed robbery using DNA evidence.

Larry Armwood

Police have charged Germantown resident, Larry Armwood, age 44, with the armed robbery of a Subway sandwich shop in Germantown.

According to officers, the armed suspect entered the Subway sandwich shop located at 18010 Mateny Rd. attempting to steal cash. During the assault, he left DNA evidence when fleeing the scene.

“He was armed with a knife and immediately vaulted the counter and threatened the employee who was working behind the counter. The employee vaulted the counter on the opposite side and fled out of the store. The suspect then attempted to jump the counter again to chase after the employee but when he did, he tripped and fell over the counter striking his head on the floor leaving behind some blood evidence,” said Officer Rick Goodale.

Armwood is currently in police custody and is being held without bond.