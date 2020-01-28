Diversion & Inclusive Committee traveling across Washington County

"We need to be proactive and not wait for a problem to act."

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)– For the first time in 30 years, Washington County not only formed a Diversity and Inclusion Committee, but they’re hosting tours across the county to hear from residents first hand.

The event drew a small crowd but the conversation was lively as locals presented ideas on how to make Washington County more inclusive and diverse. The goal is to ultimately create a climate of mutual respect among ethnic and religious groups through several mandates set forth by the County Commissioners.

“There doesn’t have to be a problem to make things better,” said Committee Chairman Art Hicks. “Done is better than perfect and we’re doing it, and we may not be perfect but doing it is better than waiting on perfection.”

So far, the tour has traveled to Hancock, Sharpsburg, Hagerstown, and Boonsboro.