District of Columbia National Guard mobilized due to protest response

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Soldiers and airmen from the District of Columbia National Guard have mobilized in support of the District’s response to increasing protest threats across the city. The DCNG was federalized by the order of the President of the United States.

According to the press release sent by the 113th wing, hundreds of soldiers and airmen have been sent to help maintain order during protests in the vicinity of the White House and federal monuments. The DCNG will be utilizing crowd management gear and may be armed for personal protection.

“The National Guard personnel are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of citizens within the District. This is our home, and we are dedicated to the safety and security of our fellow citizens of the District and their right to safely and peacefully protest.” stated in the press release.