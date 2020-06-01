District of Columbia National Guard mobilized due to protest response

News

"This is our home, and we are dedicated to the safety and security of our fellow citizens"

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Soldiers and airmen from the District of Columbia National Guard have mobilized in support of the District’s response to increasing protest threats across the city. The DCNG was federalized by the order of the President of the United States. 

According to the press release sent by the 113th wing, hundreds of soldiers and airmen have been sent to help maintain order during protests in the vicinity of the White House and federal monuments. The DCNG will be utilizing crowd management gear and may be armed for personal protection.

“The National Guard personnel are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of citizens within the District.  This is our home, and we are dedicated to the safety and security of our fellow citizens of the District and their right to safely and peacefully protest.” stated in the press release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories