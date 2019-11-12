Disney+ now streaming, some errors reported by viewers

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Disney+ starts Tuesday, the company’s first streaming service and a new rival to services like Netflix and Hulu. Disney+ will feature Disney content, including classic movies, shows and documentaries.

Programming will also include Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel films. However, the service hit some snags with thousands of people reporting loading errors and connection problems.

A spokesman said Disney was working to quickly resolve those issues. Disney+ is available in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands for $6.99 a month.