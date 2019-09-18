Disney bedtime hotline lets kids hear messages from favorite characters

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re tired of sounding like a broken record and having some trouble getting the little ones off to bed, Disney’s got your back!

For the second year in a row, fans and families can call the toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, to hear six special goodnight messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.

Punch in the appropriate number to hear a bedtime message from your favorite Disney character:

  • 1 = Mickey
  • 2 = Woody
  • 3 = Princess Jasmine
  • 4 = Princess Anna and Queen Elsa
  • 5 = Yoda
  • 6 = Spider-Man

The phone number will run from through Sept. 30.

Additionally, Disney Sleep Shop is offering a subscription box to assist in your child’s nighttime routine. It costs $27.99 per box.

Disney’s Sleep Shop also offers items such as plush bedtime buddies, fleece sleep throws, slippers and pajama sets.

Sweet dreams!

