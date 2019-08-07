Discussing the future of Imagine Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown mayor and council discussed the future outlook of the city’s music and arts festival, Imagine Hagerstown.

The festival replaced the city’s Blues Fest in 2019. At the council meeting on Tuesday, the mayor and council members discussed ways to promote foot traffic throughout the downtown area as well as the cultural trail.

Ideas proposed during the meeting include moving the event from Fridays to Saturdays or paying for more well-known bands.

“It was an experiment. And when we set out to develop Imagine Hagerstown last year, the council was pretty clear in saying, ‘develop something that can bridge us between Blues Fest and something that will happen in 2020 when construction will be complete,” said Kitty Clark, Hagerstown’s community events coordinator.

The council agreed to reconvene at a later date to discuss more possibilities for imagine Hagerstown.