Discovery Station holds annual Surgeons vs. Chefs pumpkin carve off

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM)– A surgeon or a chef? Have you ever wondered who was better with a knife?

That question was answered Monday night at the Springfield Barn in Williamsport. Four chefs and four surgeons spent nearly two hours carving pumpkins for a competition. The carve off was a fundraiser for the Discovery Station. Gary Sherman was last year’s winner and was working on what he calls the crazy surgeon.

“I enjoy coming out here, coming up with an idea and putting it together. I’ve got a few props, you now I got some competition from Alan Redding from every year and he always puts together these elaborate themes,” said Sherman, an orthopedic hand surgeon

Alan Redding, a chef from Desert Rose Cafe, was crowned as the PumpQueen and the People’s Choice Award.