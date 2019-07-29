Discovery museum holds celebration for Harry Potter’s birthday

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — With Harry Potter’s birthday right around the corner, the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum hosted a Wizard Day celebration.

Within 30 minutes of opening, the museum was already filled with nearly 200 people.

“You get to meet the founders of Hogwarts behind me they have flown in on their broomsticks from Scranton where they do they do the Queen City Festival. You can be a Basilisk or try to defeat the Basilisk in the chamber of secrets,” said Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum interim executive director Diane Schnoor.

There were activities on all four floors of the museum starting with choosing your house on the first floor, followed by wand making, transfiguration chess, exploring Diagon Alley and Quidditch on the roof.

“I was here last year and I got to see a lot of what did work and what didn’t work so some of the games I took out and I added my own new games like the chamber of secrets is a completely new game that I came up with,” said Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum intern Andrea Houchins.

The night before wizard day, the museum hosted a Yule Ball in July for muggles, witches and wizards 21 and over.