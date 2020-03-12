Disassembly of military aircraft nearly completed

Crew members work to disassemble a U.S. Air Force aircraft that will make a final journey to Fort Detrick.

The C-130 aircraft is headed to Fort Detrick at the end of the week

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — In September, a U.S. Air Force aircraft landed its final flight at the Frederick Municipal Airport. Now it’s being taken apart for a new purpose at Fort Detrick.

The 45-year-old C-130 transport aircraft has undergone a month-long disassembly process, but it’s not out of commission yet.

Contracted crews members with White’s Aircraft Salvage are taking off the aircraft’s wings and tail so it can be ready to transport through the streets of Frederick to Fort Detrick.

“It’s pretty significant when you’re moving something like this. The only thing I can say is when people are on the streets and they see us coming, move aside because we can’t stop always on a dime. It’s okay to take pictures but get on a side street and walk up,” explained Charles White with White’s Aircraft Salvage.

The aircraft, wings and tail will be transported on Friday and Saturday. It will then be reassembled to become a test platform for medical equipment.