Detectives investigate fatal accident in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md (WDVM)– Detectives are investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers and fire officials responded to 11000 South Glen Road around 1 a.m. after a reported vehicle accident in the area. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 25-year-old Briana White of Darnestown. According to officers, she was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla and was the only one in the vehicle. White was pronounced dead on the scene.

“When officers arrived got there they found a 2020 Toyota Corolla had struck a tree and unfortunately was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was already deceased inside the car.” said officer Rick Goodale.

Police are still investigating the exact cause of the accident and ask anyone with information regarding this collision to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.