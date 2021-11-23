Detectives continue to investigate Silver Spring armed robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating an armed robbery that happened last week. They are now asking for your help in identifying the people caught on surveillance.

The armed robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on October 18th outside the Westfield Wheaton Mall in Silver Spring.

Detectives Continue to Investigate Silver Spring Armed Robberyhttps://t.co/gNkje4N4WC pic.twitter.com/9FJPNvJ4yu — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 23, 2021

Detectives say a victim was loading his car with groceries in the Target parking lot when three men pulled up beside him, pointed a gun, and demanded money.

The men stole money, credit cards, and property then used the victim’s credit cards for several days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Police Department the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.