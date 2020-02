FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) -- We've been hearing a lot about the Coronavirus and how it's spreading across the globe. Now, health officials are sending a new warning, leave the masks alone.

With fears of the virus spreading, many are in search of face masks for protection. Officials say, if you are well, there is no need for you to wear a mask. The only people who need to wear masks are those who don't feel well. And with an impending mask shortage, you may be taking it away from someone who needs it.