Detectives ask for public’s help to identify suspects

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County detectives are asking the public for help identifying two suspects in a string of car break-ins in Aspen Hill.

Police released surveillance footage Thursday. The thefts occurred overnight on June 1 and 2 on Bel Pre Road and West Frankfort Drive.

Investigators say the suspects entered unlocked cars and smashed windows to enter vehicles.

