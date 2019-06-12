Deputies in Loudoun County seeking armed robbery suspect

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Deputies are looking for an armed man who they say robbed a convenience store in Chantilly early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. at the Royal Farms on Lizzio Center Drive. Police say the suspect entered the store, showed a gun, and demanded money from two employees inside. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described to be dressed in all black sweatpants, gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask that had a skeleton face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.