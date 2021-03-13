Deputies actively searching for suspect in Frederick County, Md. burglary

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WOODSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County, Md. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect at large after an alleged burglary in the Woodsboro area Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, FCSO deputies were called to the scene of a residential burglary on the 11,700-block of LeGore Bridge Road in Woodsboro, Md.

Deputies are searching for 22-year-old Emmet Padraig McCarthy. He is described as 6-feet-tall and 210 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says he should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 and avoid contact at all costs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories