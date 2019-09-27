Delegates discuss affordable housing

Delegates were glad they were able to learn more about housing in Montgomery County.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland delegates and local leaders met in Rockville to discuss affordable housing with the Housing Opportunities Commission.

They discussed new developments and local trends in housing and income. There was a focus on how to make housing affordable for those with medical issues and disabilities, and with that, the HOC explained the relationship between income and eligibility for its programs.

“I’ve been trying to educate myself on housing issues and housing authority issues, and the HOC, for those of us who don’t work in housing, it’s mysterious and confusing. We appreciate the opportunity to be educated and learn more,” said Del. Alfred Carr, Jr., D – Montgomery County.

There was standing room only at the meeting, as many people came out to share their opinions and comments.