Delegate Evans role in U.S. Capitol siege draws attention across West Virginia legislature

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — While the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week has commanded worldwide attention, a newly-sworn-in member of the West Virginia state legislature is making news for his participation in the siege of Capitol Hill.

Wayne County Republican Delegate Derrick Evans live-streamed his participation in the intrusion through the corridors flanking the rotunda, drawing a rebuke from the Speaker of the West Virginia House, Roger Hanshaw.

West Virginia State Senator Charles Trump (R – Morgan County) chairs the Judiciary Committee and is on board with the Speaker’s looking into Evans’ conduct.

“Speaker Hanshaw’s statement indicates that what happened is going to be the subject of some attention or scrutiny in the House,” said Senator Trump, “and I think that may be appropriate.”

The West Virginia legislature will open its new term on Wednesday.