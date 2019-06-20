Delegate Collins opposed to Herring’s call to legalize marijuana

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)– This week Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring called the state to legalize marijuana.

“I’ve seen so many young people have future opportunities limited by an arrested or conviction for possession of a small amount of marijuana and it could impact their future education, impact housing…” said Herring.

While some state officials oppose the legalization of marijuana, Herring believes that these criminal prosecutions cost state and local governments too much money and disproportionately affect African-Americans.

The general assembly has already discussed decriminalizing the drug earlier in the year but decided against it.

“The federal government is going to remain to see that it is a highly potent very dangerous drug, Virginia is kind of, we’ve looked at it and said well if the federal government is going to keep it illegal, we are going to keep it illegal and we’re not going to decriminalize it,” said Virginia Delegate Chris Collins.

Collins says as of now, the state has only decriminalized CBD oil.