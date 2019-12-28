Declining cancer rates in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the United States according to the CDC, but the Montgomery County health department says cancer mortality rates in the county have decreased and are consistently lower than the rest of the state and the country.

Montgomery County has been working hard through programs such as “Montgomery cares” which helps individuals get health coverage. Dr. Travis Gayles, a health official for Montgomery county, says this decline is due to a number of reasons.

“We can attribute that to increased and enhanced efforts to get screened in a timely manner as well as being better able to treat a lot of different types of cancers through different combinations of clinical medications, surgical procedures and those kinds of things,” said Montgomery County health official Dr. Travis Gayles.

According to the American cancer society, the mortality rates of cancer have dropped 27% resulting in 2.6 million fewer deaths a year.

To learn more about screening and other options in the area visit https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/. You can also call 240-777-1750 or apply in person at the program offices, 1401 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD.