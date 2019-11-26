UPDATE: Metal breaks through windshield, driver is OK

Fire and rescue teams extricated the driver from the car.

Update at 9:45 a.m.: Fire and rescue officials cite Maryland State Police and confirm that the metal debris did not impale the driver as originally reported. The metal piece came through the windshield and struck her, she most likely has minor injuries.

Previous reporting:

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — An adult female driver has life-threatening injuries after metal debris from the roadway along the outer loop of I-495 came through their windshield and impaled her in the chest.

Officials say it happened after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire and rescue teams extricated the driver from the minivan. The driver was taken to a trauma center. The latest reports indicate she has serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Update (~615a) OL I495 beltway near Rt355 Rockville Pike, road debris flew thru windshield & struck driver, piece of ‘metal stake’ impaled driver, @MCFRS_EMIHS & @mcfrs Rescue crews extricated 1 adult female patient & transported Pri1 trauma, injuries are serious, patient stable pic.twitter.com/JVSfxaUHfJ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 26, 2019

As of 7:45 a.m., most lanes are open and traffic is getting by in adjacent lanes.

Update – OL I495 beltway near Rt355 Rockville Pike, debris from roadway went through windshield of car & struck driver, patient has item impaled in chest & patient is being extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS is evaluating 1 adult Pri1 trauma potentially LT, some lanes blocked https://t.co/pnajhIG3gx — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 26, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated.