DC statehood bill added to Senate calendar for first time in history

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The bill that would make Washington, D.C. the 51st state is now on the Senate calendar on Capitol Hill for the first time in U.S. history.

The bill will be placed on the calendar when the Senate returns to session after the August recess, according to Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). Being on the calendar doesn’t guarantee the floor will take it up for consideration. Democrats in the U.S. Senate have initiated this procedure to express the important of H.R. 51 to the Senate Democratic Caucus and to the rest of the country, according to Rep. Norton.

“After 219 years of Congress denying D.C. residents congressional voting rights and full local self-government, we are on the cusp of another historic first for D.C. statehood in a year of historic firsts for D.C. statehood,” Norton said. “Today, thanks to Senator Carper’s leadership, as well as to the work of D.C. residents and local and national advocacy groups, over 90 percent of Senate Democrats are cosponsoring the D.C. statehood bill, a record by a large margin. We will take every opportunity, including using the procedural tools of the Senate, to highlight to the American public the importance of D.C. statehood.”

The House of Representatives passed H.R. 51 by a vote of 232-180. That is also the first time in history a chamber of Congress had passed the bill that would give statehood to Washington, D.C.

For the first time in history, our #DCStatehood bill (H.R. 51) is on the Senate calendar! Join me in thanking @SenatorCarper and our warrior on the hill @EleanorNorton. Their work will ensure that equal representation for 706,000 Washingtonians remains a national priority. pic.twitter.com/QD6N0AJtfD — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 25, 2020

