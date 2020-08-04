DC removed from NY quarantine list

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — New York has removed Washington, D.C. from its quarantine list. People traveling from states listed below are required to self-quarantine for two weeks when arriving in New York, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Restricted States as of August 4:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

This is based upon a seven day rolling average, of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.