DC police shoot armed man

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) – DC Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident Saturday morning which resulted in an officer shooting an armed man in Northwest DC.

According to police reports, at approximately 7:56 a.m., an officer responded to the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue to investigate reports of a man with a gun.

The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and the officer shot them.

Police Chief Robert Contee said the man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We will be reviewing camera footage, there are a lot of cameras here,” Contee said. “We also know that our officer’s body-worn camera was activated, so we will be releasing that information per our protocols.”

The man has been identified as 48 year-old Antonie Smith, of Northwest D.C.

He has been charged with Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Possession of a High Capacity Magazine.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.