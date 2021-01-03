DC police shoot armed man

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) – DC Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident Saturday morning which resulted in an officer shooting an armed man in Northwest DC.
According to police reports, at approximately 7:56 a.m., an officer responded to the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue to investigate reports of a man with a gun.
The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and the officer shot them.
Police Chief Robert Contee said the man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“We will be reviewing camera footage, there are a lot of cameras here,” Contee said. “We also know that our officer’s body-worn camera was activated, so we will be releasing that information per our protocols.”
The man has been identified as 48 year-old Antonie Smith, of Northwest D.C.
He has been charged with Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Possession of a High Capacity Magazine.
The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.
