DC begins work to redevelop Frank D. Reeves Center with help of NAACP

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the Equity Request for Proposal (EquityRFP) for the Frank D. Reeves Center site on Wednesday with the help of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED). The EquityRFP seeks to prioritize partnering with organizations that are owned (or are majorly controlled) by socially disadvantaged individuals.

The EquityRFP is searching for proposals that will transform the Frank D. Reeves Center site, located at 2000 14th St NW in Ward 1, into a “transit-oriented, mixed-use development with office space, affordable housing, and neighborhood-serving amenities in a way that reflects the site`s history and culture.”

The District is working to relocate the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) headquarters to the site, and the NAACP will play a large role in the redevelopment of the area.

“Being at the forefront of change is something that the NAACP has been known for since its inception,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. “The exciting progress of this development venture that will bring the NAACP national headquarters to DC grants us a significant opportunity to continue our meaningful work on behalf of Black people right at the heart of the policy changes and economic empowerment that is has been so desperately needed in our communities across this nation.”

For more information on this project, visit the DMPED’s website. You can also receive notifications regarding Request for Proposal opportunities by joining the DMPED’s emailing list.