David Bangura named new general manager of WDVM and WDCW

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With 26 years of experience in the news industry, David Bangura is excited to join not just WDVM and WDCW, but the greater community of the Washington, D.C. and surrounding regions.

Nexstar Broadcasting named Bangura as Vice President and General Manager of broadcast and digital operations this week. Bangura had previously served as the President and General Manager of WADL-TV in Detroit, Michigan since 2014.

Bangura stated that he is looking forward to both personal and professional involvement in the community as he begins his new position. He also stressed that there is a need in every community which their local news station has the power to help.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this community that I’m going to look for things that I can do myself. I want to be involved in the community, not just at the TV station level.”

Bangura is a Sierra Leonian native who has lived all over the world. He emigrated to the United States in 1987. He started his news career not in front of the camera, but in the sales department. He now wants to show others that a news station is more than just the anchors and reporters.

“I want to have people see me as an African American president of a TV station that you can actually talk to younger kids and have them see that. You know, there’s more to a television station then just being an anchor. There’s a lot of things going on. Anchor jobs are great. Reporter jobs are great. There’s sales jobs, there’s production, there’s a lot going on!”

Bangura also stressed that now more than ever, a news station has an important responsibility to deliver information to the community.

“I think news has a responsibility to their market… Not to take sides! As a news station, our job is not to tell people what to think. Our job is to tell people what is there and let them think for themselves. Give them the information. People are smart! They will make up their mind,” he said.

Bangura is also looking forward to hearing from the viewers.