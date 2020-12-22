Danny Wright honored for 54 years of service to horse racing at Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Racing Commission has honored a real champion of the Mountain State’s proud tradition at its horse tracks.

Danny Wright has spent 54 years at the Charles Town track in the eastern panhandle. He has been a champion jockey and for the last 20 years, he has been the chief steward at the legendary horse racing venue. Wright says he is humbled by the honor and will enjoy spending more quality time in his retirement with his loving wife, who he dearly missed spending so many hours at the stables. But his career is filled with great memories bursting out of the starting gate.

“Charles Town is unique in itself,” says Wright. “It’s one of the few small race tracks left in the country. And it’s a special type of riding. You really have to be game. You have to be aggressive. It’s a different style from other jurisdictions where it’s bigger and you have got to be more conservative. It was a privilege and honor to be a part of it all.”

Danny is especially proud of riding his horse to victory in the prestigious New Jersey Derby Stakes held at Charles Town.