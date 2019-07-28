Dale City man injured in crash dies as a result of his injuries

Manassas , Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County police say a Dale City man who was injured in a single vehicle crash earlier this week in Manassas died from his injuries on Saturday.

Police say on July 24, Andrew Negvesky was traveling northbound on Purcell Road with his motorcycle. Negvesky was attempting to navigate out of a turn on Purcell Road when his motorcycle struck the asphalt, causing him to separate and go into a ditch. Police say speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

