Da Vinci XI Robotic Assistant arrives at Meritus

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A new team member recently joined the Meritus Medical Center’s minimally-invasive surgery program, the robot assistant da Vinci XI.

The robotic surgery gives surgeons an advanced set of instruments to assist in minimally-invasive surgeries. The surgeon has 100-percent control, but the tiny wristed-instruments move like human hands with a greater range of motion for the surgeon. However, the da Vinci XI’s main focus is on patient recovery and care.

“Patients are going to like this because operations that was traditionally done through large, open incisions and could not be done well with standard laparoscopic can be done very well with this,” said Chair Department of Surgery, Chief of Trauma Dr. Frank Collins. “It’s an evolution, it’s one more tool that I can use to get the job done.”

The da Vinci XI is estimated to cost between $1.8 million and $2.3 million.

