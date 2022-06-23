WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a release Thursday DC United announced they will host the 2023 MLS All-Star game:

Major League Soccer today announced that Washington, D.C. will host the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 19 at Audi Field, home of D.C. United.

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be presented live to fans around the world through the MLS streaming service as part of Major League Soccer’s 10-year partnership with Apple. The first-of-its-kind partnership will see all MLS matches, including marquee games and events, streamed live around the world. Additional broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to bring the MLS All-Star Game and festivities back to Washington, D.C., a city with a rich soccer history, as well as a diverse and vibrant soccer culture,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “D.C. United and the community have always held a special place in the hearts of everyone who believed in the power and growth of soccer in the U.S., and Audi Field will provide an incredible backdrop for next summer’s game.”

While the MLS All-Star Game has been played in Washington, D.C. twice before, in 2002 and 2004 at RFK Stadium, the 27th edition of Major League Soccer’s midsummer showcase will be played at Audi Field for the first time since the opening of the stadium in 2018. The home of D.C. United, Audi Field is located in the Capitol Riverfront, the fastest growing neighborhood in downtown D.C. and is within walking distance of several of the city’s best hotels, restaurants, and nightlife destinations nestled along the city’s waterfront.

The 20,000-seat LEED-certified stadium lies a short walk from the historic National Mall and features views of the Capitol Building and the Washington Monument and a safe-standing supporters’ section – affectionately known as the Chico Stand – that is home to the team’s six supporters groups.

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be the culmination of a week-long series of events throughout Washington, D.C., including community initiatives, concerts, parties, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and more.

Following the opening of Audi Field in July 2018, D.C. United have taken several steps to advance the club both on- and off-the-pitch. Over the past few years, the club fully-funded their Academy, opened a state-of-the-art performance center in Northern Virginia, which houses both the first team as well as the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions, the Washington Spirit, founded a United Soccer League Championship affiliate, Loudoun United FC and developed and opened a 5,000-seat stadium in Leesburg, VA for the team and community to use.

“When we made the decision to build a soccer-specific stadium in downtown Washington, D.C. it was our vision for it to become an iconic sports venue, one of the top stadiums in Major League Soccer, and have it create lifelong memories for the members of our community. To accomplish this, we knew we needed to host unique year-round events that would unite our wonderful city,” said Jason Levien and Stephen Kaplan, Co-Chairmen of D.C. United. “Since our opening in 2018, we have hosted several different sports, including D.C. United matches, other men’s and women’s professional soccer matches, HBCU college football games with our partners at Howard University, lacrosse championships, as well as the upcoming match featuring FC Bayern Munich, one of the world’s most recognized soccer clubs. Audi Field has also served as a community hub for local school graduations, a COVID-19 vaccination site, a music, food, and cultural festival, and so much more. We are proud to welcome the MLS All-Star Game to Audi Field and to bring it back to the District for the first time since 2004.”

The opponent for Major League Soccer’s showcase event will be announced at a later date.

Target will once again be the presenting sponsor for Major League Soccer’s midsummer showcase event. The company has partnered with MLS since 2017 to bring the joy of soccer to guests across the U.S., and similar to past years, its involvement in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game includes providing community-focused programming throughout the celebration.

