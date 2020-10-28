D.C. region hospitals rank top in the nation for specialty care

D.C. region hospitals have ranked in the top 10% nationally for specialty care in Healthgrades’ newest report.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Roughly 30 hospitals in Washington D.C. and surrounding areas were ranked as the top in the nation for specialty care.

Healthgrades released their list of Specialty Excellence Award recipients and D.C. hospitals, including StoneSprings, Reston, and Mary Washington hospitals, took home the recognition. The hospitals were selected out of 4,500 facilities nation-wide.

The analysis focused on 32 procedures or conditions across 16 service lines, such as heart surgery, joint replacement, and stroke care.

Death and percentage rates for major complications were also examined, and the hospitals in the D.C. region ranked amongst the top 10 percent in the nation.

“I think there may be a tendency where a lot of people think that all hospitals are sort of the same,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “We see up to a tenfold difference in the mortality and complication rate by choosing one hospital versus another.”

Bowman says his goal is to make Americans aware that each hospital ranks differently based on procedures and conditions, and to research each one before choosing care for yourself or a loved one.

The company also released a full report about how to use health care ratings to make informed health decisions.