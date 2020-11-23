D.C. firefighter shot outside of a 7-Eleven in Southwest Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — A Washington, D.C. firefighter was shot while tending to a shooting victim on Sunday night.

Police say a man and a woman were shot at about 4:20 p.m. in a 7-Eleven parking lot in southwest Washington, D.C. A short time later someone fired more shots at the scene, striking a firefighter who was giving care to one of the shooting victims.

The firefighter suffered a graze wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital and the police say he is expected to be okay.

Both the man and woman who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

