D.C. club owner facing solicitation of prostitution charges

60-year-old Seth Hurwitz is accused of asking a licensed massage therapist for sexual favors in exchange for a larger tip

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A co-owner of the popular D.C. concert venue “The 9:30 Club” has been charged with soliciting prostitution.

60-year-old Seth Hurwitz is accused of asking a licensed massage therapist for sexual favors in exchange for a larger tip. The victim reported the incident to Montgomery County Police.

The MCP Vice and Intelligence Unit was there for a phone and text conversation between the victim and Hurwitz the next day, where he agreed to come back and exchange cash for favors.

“He agreed to come to her place of business and exchange cash for sexual services, and the date he was supposed to come to her business was Wednesday the 21st. So, when Mr. Hurwitz showed up at her place of business, our detectives were waiting for him and arrested him for solicitation of prostitution,” said Officer Rick Goodale.

Police believe there could be more victims and are urging those who think they may be a victim to contact MCP detectives.