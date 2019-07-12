Cyber Friday: Criminals impersonating law enforcement

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s no secret that cybercriminals disguise themselves as other business or people to get your personal information. Some even go to the lengths of impersonating law enforcement, a computer gives people the opportunity to be whoever they want, when they want. Cybercriminals can pretend to be anything, but imagine if they were pretending to be someone you would turn to for help.

“They pretend that they’re a member of the local or county sheriffs office or police department and have their phone number spoofed to appear like they’re calling from that location or some government agency,” Chief Doug Reitz said, who works for the Mount Airy police department.

Some of these scams can look like a simple email or phone call. “They tell people there is a warrant for their arrest and they can negate the warrant by paying $2500 dollars or a certain fee,” Reitz said.

Cybercriminals can also be internet predators, pretending to be a police officer or having the intent to want to physically harm someone. “Where you think you’re talking to someone who’s age appropriate for you like a 15-year-old meeting another 15-year-old, but in actuality, you’re talking to a 50-year-old subject across the country or in a neighboring jurisdiction who has nefarious purposes for you meeting them,” Reitz said.

He says everyone needs to be vigilant while surfing the internet. he says law enforcement will not call you requesting money.



“If they do call you, its more or less, hey I need you to come down to the police station to turn yourself in, it’s not going to be, send me money, we don’t operate that way,” Reitz said. If you suspect suspicious activity online, you’re urged to contact your local police department.