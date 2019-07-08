Cumberland Police search for suspect in attempted robbery

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Police are looking for a man who attempted to steal a purse in Cumberland around 12:30 p.m. on July 8.

According to Cumberland Police, officers responded to the intersection of Baltimore Street and George Street for a reported armed robbery. The victim told police that she was walking along the Downtown Mall when a man riding a red mountain bike attempted to snatch her purse.

Police describe the suspect as being in his mid-twenties wearing shorts, no shirt, and had short brown hair.

Police are asking people to be cautious of your surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600