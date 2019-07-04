Cumberland man arrested for home invasion

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Cumberland man was arrested on July 2 for a home invasion and assault that occurred in June.

According to police, Justin Powell, 30, allegedly broke into a home in Pennsylvania and assaulted the residents inside.

The warrant was issued by the Cumberland District Court, and Powell is charged with first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, and having a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Powell is currently being held without bond.