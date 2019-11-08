CROWN Act passes in Montgomery County

Councilmember Will Jawando was a lead sponsor of the bill.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s new CROWN Act passed earlier this week.

The act prevents employers from discriminating against employees or job candidates based on their natural hairstyles. CROWN stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.”

Throughout the process, residents talked about their experiences with natural hair discrimination. Councilmember Will Jawando was a lead sponsor of the bill.

“Hairstyle is inherently tied to racial identity, and we have seen this discrimination arise because of the connection of identity, for people of color,” Jawando said.

The CROWN Act passed with a unanimous vote from all nine councilmembers.