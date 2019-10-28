Criminal charges dropped against 14 individuals connected to EDA investigation

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM)– All criminal charges were dropped against the 14 people who are connected to the ongoing case involving Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority.

The individuals were dismissed by the court due to the court believing the alleged crimes were not under Virginia’s Common Law. The residents’ petition to remove Warren County’s Board of Supervisors is still underway and the court is double checking the signatures.

The court denied the motion to suspend the board’s powers.

