Criminal charges dropped against 14 individuals connected to EDA investigation

News

The petition is still ongoing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM)– All criminal charges were dropped against the 14 people who are connected to the ongoing case involving Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority.

The individuals were dismissed by the court due to the court believing the alleged crimes were not under Virginia’s Common Law. The residents’ petition to remove Warren County’s Board of Supervisors is still underway and the court is double checking the signatures.

The court denied the motion to suspend the board’s powers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories